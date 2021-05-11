Litex Price Up 10.9% This Week (LXT)

Litex (CURRENCY:LXT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Litex has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Litex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Litex has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Litex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00060398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00107715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00795474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.55 or 0.09368073 BTC.

Litex Profile

Litex (LXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Litex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,799,987 coins. The official website for Litex is litex.io . Litex’s official Twitter account is @litex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LITEX is a completely decentralized payment ecosystem for cryptocurrency. Built on the business model of YeePay’s star product (the non-bankcard payment solution) along with the BOLT protocol, the LTXN （LITEX Network) enables crypto-purchasers to pay fiat money to merchants on behalf of customers for products and services, and the customers repay cryptocurrency to the purchasers. The whole process is ensured by smart contracts, no centralized organization is involved. “

Buying and Selling Litex

