Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. On average, analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

