Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.73.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $301.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.27. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 81.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 270.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 72,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

