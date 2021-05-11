Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,837. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

