Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Holdings Trimmed by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

