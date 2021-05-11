LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post $550.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $552.90 million. LHC Group reported sales of $487.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $4.98 on Monday, reaching $196.34. The company had a trading volume of 226,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day moving average is $205.03. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

