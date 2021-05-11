LHC Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $196.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.