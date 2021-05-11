Lethean Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Lethean has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $21,676.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 169.5% higher against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,365.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.41 or 0.07342155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.54 or 0.02632017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00658227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00798408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00682361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00527063 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.