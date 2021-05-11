Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down to $27.69

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $25.64. Leslie’s shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 18,022 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

