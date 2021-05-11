LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $165.54

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $165.54 and last traded at $171.68, with a volume of 699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.38.

Get LendingTree alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.89.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,713,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.