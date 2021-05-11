Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,455. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

