Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGGNY. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. 21,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,315. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.9764 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

