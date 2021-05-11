Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,110. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGH shares. B. Riley raised Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

