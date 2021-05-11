LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.94 ($161.11).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €116.25 ($136.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €115.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €118.03. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

