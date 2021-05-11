Leatt (LEAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter.

Get Leatt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAT opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Leatt has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.