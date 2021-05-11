LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 144,633 shares.The stock last traded at $129.33 and had previously closed at $129.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in LCI Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $925,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

