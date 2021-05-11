Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 141.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $48,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,373. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after buying an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.