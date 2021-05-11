Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) versus Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head-To-Head Review

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 3 0 2.29 Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 44.11%. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 42.54%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68% Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.62 -$342.46 million $14.80 2.72 Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 2.58 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

