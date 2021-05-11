Lapides Asset Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

