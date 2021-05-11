Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 67,400 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the period. Teradata makes up approximately 2.0% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,652. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

