Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International comprises approximately 1.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,571. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.