Lapides Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 11.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 152,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Integer by 682.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.70. 1,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,540. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

