Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.27.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $277.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.99. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $155.19 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.