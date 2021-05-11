Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $406.41 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Kusama has a market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $249.18 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $406.41 or 0.00731387 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00755411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00066991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00247969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.64 or 0.01170906 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,530.99 or 0.99935328 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

