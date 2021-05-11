Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Krones alerts:

OTCMKTS:KRNTY opened at $43.00 on Monday. Krones has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.