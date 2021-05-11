KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.58.

KPT opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.42 million and a P/E ratio of -51.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.94. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$9.75 and a 1-year high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

