Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kosmos Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

