Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 483,163 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,163 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in IAA were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

NYSE IAA opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

