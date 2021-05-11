Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 12,700 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

NYSE:WMS opened at $114.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $117.89.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,541,651 shares of company stock valued at $159,700,310. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

