Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132,676 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 272 shares of company stock worth $13,336 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

