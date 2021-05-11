Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.49.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

