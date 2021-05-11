Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,950 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.60% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 150,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $24,762,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 174,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 104,822 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

