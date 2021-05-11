Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,857. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

NYSE QTS opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -169.29 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

