Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 92,115 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,115 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.06% of Castle Biosciences worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $984,331.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,487,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,121 shares of company stock worth $26,998,799. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.