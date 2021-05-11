Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $5.98. Kopin shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 51,775 shares traded.

KOPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $579.68 million, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. Research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kopin news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

