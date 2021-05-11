Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 188.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

