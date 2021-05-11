Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.65 ($13.71).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KCO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €11.79 ($13.87). 641,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.31. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a 12-month high of €12.13 ($14.27).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

