Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0855

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $290.57 million and $6.54 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $389.12 or 0.00704973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00246379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.68 or 0.01193331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00724431 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

