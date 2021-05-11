KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Lifted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $299.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.07. KLA Co. has a one year low of $158.89 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

