KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in KLA were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $299.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

