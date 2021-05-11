KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sees Large Volume Increase

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 308,187 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $21.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,628,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 584,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,937. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

