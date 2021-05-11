Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 886,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

KL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.