Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 628.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 284.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 61,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

