Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

