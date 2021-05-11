Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimball International, Inc. is a manufacturer of design driven, technology savvy, furnishings. The company provides solutions for the workplace, learning, healing and hospitality environments. Its brand consists of National Office Furniture, Kimball Office and Kimball Hospitality. Kimball International, Inc. is based in Jasper, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Kimball International stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 53.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 98.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball International in the first quarter valued at $3,380,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

