Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to $20.50 at Desjardins

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Desjardins from $19.50 to $20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMMPF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of KMMPF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 635. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.