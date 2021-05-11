Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

