Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million-$397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. 68,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,443. Kforce has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Insiders have sold 176,640 shares of company stock worth $9,518,983 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

