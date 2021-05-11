KeyCorp Weighs in on Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 184,652 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 275,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.