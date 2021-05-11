KeyCorp Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $105.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.19.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 45.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $245,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

